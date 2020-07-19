Letter to the editor: Dishonest Daines lying again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Steve Daines is doing it again — lying. In his most recent TV ad Daines claims that our Gov. Steve Bullock would somehow shut down rural hospitals if elected to the Senate, that could not be further from the truth.

As governor, Bullock saved rural hospitals, protected those with preexisting conditions, delivered health care to over 90,000 Montanans, and fought to decrease drug prices. If not for Bullock’s leadership many of the rural clinics that Montanans rely on, including the one I rely on, would have closed down. Bullock has been fighting for rural Montana and rural access to health care his whole career and he will continue to do so as our senator.

Meanwhile Daines has voted time and time again to take health care away from tens of thousands of Montanans, deny protections for those with preexisting conditions, close down rural hospitals, and give pharmaceutical companies free reign to keep drug prices as high as they want.

With a record like that, no wonder Daines feels like he has to lie about Bullock to win this election. Maybe if Daines had had a single townhall in his entire career in office he would know that Montanans are not as dumb as he thinks we are.

Typical politician, typical Steve Daines; Montana deserves better. Montana deserves Steve Bullock as our next U.S. Senator.