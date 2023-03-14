Florida Gov. DeSantis signed a bill that gives him control of Walt Disney World’s district, replacing it with his absolutist “Central Florida Tourist Oversight District.”

This presents Montana the opportunity to invite Disney to relocate in the state that is ”open for bid’ness.” We have a surplus in our budget, and I am sure the Gianforte Foundation would join in. Savvy Trump investors would line up to invest in Montana tourism.

The Disney board has two options: one, a conflagration for the insurance money while the CFTOD puts out the fire. DeSantis could recycle the scorched limestone and cement. Two, jack up the aging infrastructure, unplug and place it on wide load trailers for the trek to Montana’s trailhead – Billings. An escort of Montana National Guard armored personnel carriers would be necessary for passage through blue states.

In Montana, large geodesic domes designed by Montana licensed structural engineers would house the new/old facility. The park should be built on stilts, in case an inland sea reclaims eastern Montana. Fish and game would enforce a quota of zero wolves. Riding Hood is red (yah!), but a cross-dressing wolf is not allowed.

Would Epcot relocate to Bozeman? Are they in DeSantis’s crosshairs, waiting to be folded into CFTOD?

Gov. Greg should send Gov’nor Ron a Thanksgiving dinner (no turkey or wolf) of marinated birds: crow and mockingbird on a bed of cabbage palmetto fronds, to be consumed while wearing stilts as the sea level rises.

Don Kirkendall

Billings