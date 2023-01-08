Letter to the editor: Disturbed by antisemitic flyers

My wife and I were walking on the 3000 block of Avenue C (behind West End Albertsons) on Monday, Jan. 2 and encountered some anti-Semitic leaflets under the windshield wipers of a couple of cars and another copy on the ground on the 3000 block of Poly Avenue. This is about one block from our home and we find it beyond appalling. Apparently we have people in town who are anti-Semitic. I was hoping that the "Not In Our Town" movement had put the run on these abhorrent people, but apparently not.

It is unfortunate but Trumpism has never condemned racism clearly and firmly. They apparently do not want to alienate these people in seeking their political votes.

For them to continue to drag their feet in this regard is unconscionable. To support Trumpism is to cast a blind eye toward these types of attitudes that are poisonous to our country's social mainstream. The business of ''all people are created equal" in our constitution is overlooked by these people who somehow hold themselves as above and superior to certain segments of our country's population. Hitler and his henchman believed such garbage completely.

These leaflets mentioned above contain a sentence that states: "These flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent." How laughable is that? Their intent is definitely to persuade the reader to form an anti-Semitic opinion given the baloney they present.

The flyers are all different but their main theme is to push their belief that Jews are seeking world domination.

George Sorensen

Billings