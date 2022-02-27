Letter to the editor: Diverse Montana is united in protecting public land

Montana’s citizens are as diverse as its landscape, and just as the plains erupt into the towering mountains and cavernous canyons, so too are our neighbors and coworkers equally, and perhaps more so, diverse. From Republicans to Democrats, conservatives to liberals, rural residents to urban dwellers, from timber workers to conservationists, bikers to snowmobilers, anglers to hunters, and ranchers to students, Montana is comprised of a vast scope of ideals and beliefs. And yet, all Montanans are united in one constant value: protecting public lands. It's the dinner table topic, the subject of neighborly small talk, and from Broadus to Libby and Wolf Point to Helena, it's the value that spans the state. Protecting waters and land are essential to Montana’s way of life.