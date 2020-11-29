Letter to the editor: Division will be our demise

I am very concerned about the condition of this United States that my generation is leaving for the future. In fact, it terrifies me.

There is no consensus about anything. We are split into two camps about almost everything. Half of us hates the other half and the other half is happy to return the favor. The idea of compromise seems to be an archaic mind game from the past. If this persists there is nothing to look forward to except chaos.

As a nation, we have seldom had a consensus about most things. In spite of that, our system of government has functioned as a majority rule enterprise. Seemingly, no longer. It has now become a matter of, “If you don’t agree with me I will burn your house down!”

In a world like that, with no compromise contemplated by anyone, I can only visualize an outcome of chaos and disruption.

The smallest disagreements become wildfires. Our country will fade from the international stage as the world learns to disregard our disruptive, childish behavior. We will become another footnote to history.

Surely there must be a better way.

Ed Selby

Billings

