Letter to the editor: Do Americans want a dictatorship?

Donald Trump was booted from office almost a year ago. Unfortunately, his influence lurks in our community and state and country. It is a mystery how anyone can continue to support him and hope for his return to the presidency. Especially after his incompetent and corruptive leanings have been exposed time and again. I wonder if people want an authoritative person to run our country like dictatorship?

The scariest prospect has to do with his supporters condoning violence on behalf of Trump. Are they using this time to plan and strategize the mounting of a violent incident more powerful than the images we were all witness to on Jan. 6th? We all of course hope that such is not the case. However, it might be wise not to bury our collective heads in the sand and pretend that Trump and his followers are too crazy and lacking in leadership skills to manage such strategies on any grand scale. I have found Trumpist attitudes and philosophies impenetrable by logic or rationality. This is most vexing and troubling that a rational exchange of conversation cannot be had with most of these people.