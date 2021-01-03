Letter to the editor: Do not allow pipeline

I am a young person in Montana. I believe that the Keystone XL pipeline would put Montana’s waterways at risk and should not be allowed to be built.

Tar sands are one of the most carbon polluting sources of oil on the planet, and limiting tar sands expansion is critical to fighting dangerous levels of climate change. If approved, KXL would be responsible for at least 181 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year, comparable to the tailpipe emissions from more than 37.7 million cars or 51 coal-fired power plants.

I am worried for the future. My generation and, even more so, generations younger than mine, face incredible climate and economic uncertainty.

There has never been an adequate analysis of the harm an oil spill and pipeline construction would cause to our waterways because such a study would unequivocally prove that this project puts us all at great risk. In addition, this project is no longer economically viable — current market analysis does not support further tar sands extraction or transport.

This project will be devastating not only to our water but to our economy and the health of our communities.

Do not grant this permit. Stand for our future.