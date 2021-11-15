Letter to the editor: Do not privatize MetraPark, says 3 past commissioners

As former county commissioners who were privileged to serve Yellowstone County, we are united in opposing privatizing management of Metrapark.
We took seriously the oversight of tax dollars entrusted to us and worked diligently to make sure they were invested wisely in the facility. We also held fast to the belief that citizens own Metrapark, not commissioners or the oversight board.
We heard that our community wanted a place where they feel welcome, and if they needed a place to host their community event, all they had to do was ask. If there was availability, the answer was usually yes. Yes to Flakesgiving where 1,500+ of our friends receive a complete meal. Yes to the Adult Resource Alliance where hundreds of seniors are welcomed to a luncheon and afternoon at the fair. Yes to 4H where our kids learn the process of raising and selling stock, business acumen, and other skills that will serve them well in life. Yes to Riverstone Health to provide vaccination clinics. Yes to law enforcement for training exercises. Bill Dutcher and loyal crewmembers ensure your buildings are used by wrestlers, basketball players, horses, cows and entertainers. You know, community.
As two commissioners rush ahead with plans to privatize, we ask that they look at Great Falls and other communities who went down that road only to see their buildings deteriorate and money leave the community. Remind commissioners Jones and Pitman who owns Metrapark. Spoiler alert — it’s not them.
J.A. Ziegler
James E. Reno
Robyn Driscoll
Billings