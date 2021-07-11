Letter to the editor: Do not support Critical Race Theory

There were a few opinions shared in the July 4 edition of the Billings Gazette that supported Critical Race Theory. I disagree with supporting CRT and one writing sums it up:
"The endgame of woke ideology is socialism and or communism. Both require the destruction of fundamental Western values like reason and the sanctity and sacredness of the individual. The radical left uses the accusation of systemic race and gender-based oppression as a moral justification to destroy those Western values, while simultaneously hiding their utter contempt and intolerance for those who have been socially and economically successful in Western societies.”
Don’t buy into the rhetoric of those endorsing CRT.
Alan Dorhauer
Molt