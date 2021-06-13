Letter to the editor: Do not support financial transaction taxes

Google “How to retire,” and you’ll get over 148 million results. And each one of them says something different about the best age for retirement, how much you’ll need to save, and when you’ll need to save it by. As a single parent and business owner, it hasn’t been easy, but thanks to the income from my small business and my smart savings, I think I have retirement figured out.

Personally, I will rely on my 401(k) payouts to pay my mortgage, my bills and buy groceries when I retire. Every dollar in that account counts, as it is a dollar that will maintain my quality of life for the longest amount of time. And while I don’t consider myself an investor, I am glad that my money is not just sitting stagnant in a savings account earning less than 1% interest. Instead, it is being traded between mutual funds, index funds, and bonds, growing responsibly over time.

Right now, I am concerned about some policy proposals in Washington that would throw my retirement for a loop. Some lawmakers have floated the idea of instituting financial transaction taxes to fund various projects like free college for all. While this may sound like a good idea to some, I worry that lawmakers haven’t thought through the effects that this type of tax would have on my savings or the millions of Americans in a similar situation.