Letter to the editor: Do not support financial transaction taxes

Google “How to retire,” and you’ll get over 148 million results. And each one of them says something different about the best age for retirement, how much you’ll need to save, and when you’ll need to save it by. As a single parent and business owner, it hasn’t been easy, but thanks to the income from my small business and my smart savings, I think I have retirement figured out.
Personally, I will rely on my 401(k) payouts to pay my mortgage, my bills and buy groceries when I retire. Every dollar in that account counts, as it is a dollar that will maintain my quality of life for the longest amount of time. And while I don’t consider myself an investor, I am glad that my money is not just sitting stagnant in a savings account earning less than 1% interest. Instead, it is being traded between mutual funds, index funds, and bonds, growing responsibly over time.
Right now, I am concerned about some policy proposals in Washington that would throw my retirement for a loop. Some lawmakers have floated the idea of instituting financial transaction taxes to fund various projects like free college for all. While this may sound like a good idea to some, I worry that lawmakers haven’t thought through the effects that this type of tax would have on my savings or the millions of Americans in a similar situation.
Of course, these projects need to be paid for one way or another. But they shouldn’t be paid for by taking money from my retirement savings. President Biden promised that his plans wouldn’t raise taxes on anyone making $400,000 a year or less. Why? Because he knows we can’t afford it. And he’s right. Being a single mom and business owner, every extra dollar I have goes to raising my child and back into my business. I am not living a lavish lifestyle; I am only trying to make an honest living. This financial transaction tax should be no exception to President Biden’s promise, and it shouldn’t dip into my pockets.
I also worry about my younger employees, whom the financial transaction tax would affect the most over the years. As a financial transaction tax is levied on their 401(k)s over a lifetime, they stand to lose even more than I would. Early estimates find that they could potentially lose up to $65,000. It should be unacceptable for our legislators to put younger workers in Montana at even more of a disadvantage in terms of retirement.
When lawmakers this year consider a financial transaction tax as a way to fund social programs, I hope they consider the effects that a financial transaction tax would have on small business owners like myself. And not only would it affect small business owners, but it would affect every hard-working family here in Montana. We cannot responsibly place an added tax burden on people just for trying to do the right thing and save for their future. Sen. Jon Tester and the rest of the Montana congressional delegation should not support a financial transaction tax.
Lori Caplis
Helena