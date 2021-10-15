Letter to the editor: Do not support the Build Back Better Act

After reading Deborah Hanson's letter in support of Biden's Build Back Better plan, I want to implore her to stop believing the lies spewed by the Democrats and regurgitated by the propaganda media. This $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" bill is Bernie Sanders' socialist-Marxist manifesto and will fundamentally alter our country, turning it into a cradle to grave, big government, totalitarian regime of unnecessary tax and spend welfare programs. Over their 10-year plan, it surpasses $5.5 trillion.

Ms. Hanson repeated the Dems' deception that the wealthy must "pay their fair share." Sixty-one percent of U.S. wage earners pay no federal income tax, whereas, 39 percent of the wealthiest Americans carry the income tax burden for the entire U.S.

The Dems perpetuate the lie this spending spree will cost nothing. This must be new math, because my calculator doesn't show any way that $2 trillion in tax revenue can cover $5.5 trillion in spending.