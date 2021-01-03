Letter to the editor: Do some good with stimulus payment

The $900 billion so-called stimulus bill has now passed and been signed into law. I would have recommended that President Trump veto it; however, there are enough votes in the Congress to override a veto, and shutting down the government is not an option.

I am so proud of the Wyoming delegation, all of whom voted for this 5,593 page of pork laden garbage, which none of them have read. "We had to vote for the bill to find out what is in it."

$135 million to Burma, $85.5 million to Cambodia, $1.4 billion for Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, $130 million to Nepal, $10 million to Pakistan and on and on, none of which will help a single American.

A paltry $600 to American citizens who are required to pay the bills after nearly a year of lockdowns that have destroyed jobs, small businesses and killed thousands of our fellow citizens.

Will I accept the $600 pittance? You bet, and then I will donate it to St. Jude's, Shiners Hospitals or the Wounded Warrior Project. In that way an infinitesimal part of this travesty will help some of my fellow citizens. I would hope that you would do the same, if you can afford it.

Howard Palmer

Thermopolis, Wyo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1