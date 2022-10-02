Letter to the editor: Do the right thing by electing Gary Buchanan

Montanans have a unique opportunity this fall to elect Gary Buchanan to replace Matt Rosendale. It’s a chance to show that we truly are independent thinkers — that we really do care more about the person and positions than the party.

Gary is a true independent who would represent the views of probably 80% of Montanans. Matt claims to represent Montana values, but takes positions that even most conservatives would find unacceptable. So to my Republican friends, try this thought experiment: Take off the labels and think about which candidate you’d normally support:

Gary Buchanan has deep experience in business, finance, and public service. He’s committed to law enforcement and veterans. He’s a proud supporter of hunting, public lands, and outdoor recreation. And he believes in America’s world leadership and in standing up against Putin.

By comparison, Matt Rosendale embraces embarrassing positions and conspiracy theories. He was one of only three members of Congress to vote against supporting the people of Ukraine. He was one of only 21 members of Congress to vote against honoring the Capitol Police for their heroic defense of an assault on democracy. And he recently co-sponsored a bill that would repeal critical funding for Montana hunting, fishing and public lands.

This November, I urge fellow Montanans to do the right thing by electing Gary Buchanan. Together, let’s send a message to Washington and politicians across the country: Enough is enough. Stop the extremism and get stuff done for the people you represent.

Mark Semmens

Great Falls