Letter to the editor: Do your part

The government is not trying to control you by requiring masks any more than by asking you to wear a seat belt or obey speed limits. It is about safety and health for all. Listen to science, not politicians.

COVID-19 is real. The strain on our medical system is huge; supplies and personnel are running short.

And, for those who think not wearing a mask will not affect them:

1) If you have to go to the hospital, there may not be a bed available. Some are already full.

2) You may not get a seat at your favorite restaurant due to limited capacity.

3) You may not get to see your doctor due to an overloaded schedule.

4) Your favorite store may limit the number of customers. (Walmart already does.)

5) If schools have to close, your children will be learning at home.

You also are not invincible. You or a relative could be one of the ones who doesn’t make it.

A mask is much cheaper than a coffin. Six feet away is better than six feet under.

Please do your part for you and others.