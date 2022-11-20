Letter to the editor: Do your research on candidates

My fellow Montanans.

Now that the election dust has settled, I find myself trying to understand how our newest congressional representative, Ryan Zinke, was able to win the approval of a majority of Montana voters and I have come up short. How can a man who was involved in so many serious ethics violations win the support of our great state? It seems like yesterday when he resigned mid-term as Interior secretary to avoid further scrutiny.

In one well-funded television ad, I watched our governor, Greg Gianforte, state how elections matter. Here is a man who assaulted a journalist the night before his own election and lied about it to investigators. How can such an individual claim the moral high ground to promote a man who also lied to investigators to cover up his own misdeeds?

And now, both Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke are considering a run in 2024 to unseat Jon Tester. It seems to me that their ambitions are to do the bidding of the lobbyists funding their careers, not to the citizens of Montana. Please do your own research to discover who is funding these candidates and what these donors expect in return.

Karen Sheady

Missoula