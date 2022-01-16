Letter to the editor: Does county sheriff really need a helicopter?

I listen to my police scanner regularly and I can't believe how many car chases really happen in Billings. Most of them are terminated for public safety, but sooner or later, they'll find the vehicle involved. Then the search is on for the suspect[s], and usually with no success.

But wait, didn't law enforcement recently purchase a very expensive helicopter for just such events? So, where is it? Not in the air, nor even on the roof or parking lot of the law enforcement facility, but in a nice cozy hangar at the airport. The one time I heard it being used was for a car chase on I-90 and it took about 45 minutes to get a pilot and an officer together at the airport, and another 15 minutes to get it fired up and airborne. By that time, the MHP had the suspects stopped and in custody.

Law enforcement can't enforce the law if their best enforcer isn't instantly accessible. And it doesn't matter if it's used or not; every day it's spending your tax dollars. Hangar rental, pilot fees, and "mandatory" monthly maintenance isn't cheap. The county could have hired more officers and purchased more patrol vehicles and that would have been a lot more effective.

L.R. Johnson

Billings

