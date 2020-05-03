Letter to the editor: Does governor have plans for jails?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m asking readers to write to Montana Governor Steve Bullock (PO Box 200801, Helena, MT 59620) and urge him to immediately develop evidence-based and proactive plans for the prevention and management of COVID-19 in the Montana Department of Corrections and county jails in Montana (which also house DOC inmates). Ask the governor how he is protecting the health of the people in his custody and the people who work in the prisons and jails.

People in prisons are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses. They are housed in close quarters and are often in poor health. Without the active engagement of the prison administration, they have little ability to inform themselves about preventive measures, or to take such measures if they do manage to learn of them.

Please ask Governor Bullock to immediately reach out to the Department of Public Health and Human Services and Montana Association of Counties to develop plans that address the virus in the prison and county jail systems. This is an urgent matter. Having an appropriate plan in place can help prevent an outbreak and minimize its impact if one does occur. Not having one may cost lives!

Dave Stauffer

Red Lodge

