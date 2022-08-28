Letter to the editor: Does Zinke really support law enforcement?

Ryan Zinke accused Monica Tranel of supporting the so-called “defund the police” slogan (Aug. 8, City Club Forum). When Tranel reached for the microphone to rebut this absurdity, he pulled the mic back creating an iconic image of a strong woman standing up to a bully.

Tranel is very much in support of law enforcement, from local to federal. But is Zinke? The Trump wing of the former GOP is calling to defund the FBI, to stop enforcing major crimes like terrorism, national security threats, cybercrime, public corruption, etc. I can see where that would appeal to anyone guilty of those crimes. Zinke himself has an intimate relationship with public corruption.

Zinke cited Tranel’s representation of the conservation group, 350Montana, who have never advocated for defunding the police, as “evidence” of his preposterous accusation. Therefore, it seems only fair to conclude that he is anti-FBI after his many years licking the golf shoes of someone who’s leading the charge to “defund the FBI.”

I’d ask Ryan Zinke if he supports defunding the FBI, except with his inability to rise to the “duty of candor” (tell the truth), I wouldn’t trust his answer.

Wanda LaCroix

Missoula