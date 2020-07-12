Letter to the editor: Dog-walkers should be more responsible

Letter to the editor: Dog-walkers should be more responsible

To dog-walkers on Lewis:

The small, green dumpsters left weekly on our boulevards are for organic yard waste only, not plastic bags with smelly piles of your brains that your dogs leave on sidewalks and yards. The plastic is not recyclable, organic or compostable. While dumping these self-descriptions in inappropriate and unlawful places is very "Billings" of you, making others deal with the mess just makes you the same as the mindless dog on a leash. Just pick it up with that bag and put it in a real garbage can. Be a person.

David Bovee

Billings

