House Bill 569 seeks to change Montana pension laws for the sheriff’s deputies and Highway Patrol. This legislation (as written) will destabilize these retirement systems by making it harder for counties and the state to keep up with their contributions.

The age for full retirement eligibility will be raised to 50 years, regardless of years of service. Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff's deputies are asked to take on a job that pushes them to their limits physically and mentally. Their work is often dangerous and goes under-appreciated.

There’s a reason this career field has maintained a 20-year retirement for decades. Apparently, our legislature doesn’t understand that. Montana promised them a dignified retirement, which they pay into throughout their service. Don’t let the Legislature break Montana's promise to our law enforcement officers by raising their retirement age. I urge everyone to reach out to legislators and tell them not to pass HB 569 unless the age restriction is amended out of the bill.

Keith Leathers

Great Falls