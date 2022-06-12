Letter to the editor: Don't abandon Liz Cheney

Dear Wyoming residents: Rep. Liz Cheney has been ostracized by not only her national party but her state party as well for standing up for democracy and the rule of law.

Think about it. Because of the power of one man handed to him by a cult following, a woman with ethics, willing to risk losing her seat, is being chastised. What kind of country is this when a guy who has grifted and cheated his way through life is supported over a woman who did not hesitate to do the right thing for all Americans?