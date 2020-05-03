Letter to the editor: Don't be fooled about health care

Don't be fooled into thinking that Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte care about your health. They have fought from day one to overturn the Affordable Care Act which provides thousands of Montanans and millions of Americans Medicaid coverage, protection for pre-existing health conditions, affordable insurance coverage when you lose your job, etc.

I have been asking Daines for 10 years what his plan is for health insurance. I am still waiting. He has no plan. You are on your own!

Remember this when you vote in 2020.

Elaine Bauer

Billings

