Letter to the editor: Don't blame Biden for Ukraine invasion

Recent claims by the former president and right wing talking heads that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is somehow President Biden's fault are unbelievable mischaracterizations.

Does any objective observer really believe Donald Trump would have even attempted to rally our allies to form a united front against Putin's aggression?

Trump is the one who immediately after his 2016 election tried to lift the sanctions previously imposed on Russia for annexing Crimea. Trump is the one who repeatedly disparaged our NATO allies, disrespected them and called the alliance obsolete. Trump is the one who withheld military supplies from Ukraine in an aborted blackmail attempt.

NATO was in disarray until President Biden successfully re-energized the organization and rallied our allies to act together in the face of Russian aggression.

"Vlad the Murderer" must be sorely disappointed the sock puppet he helped put into office didn't get re-elected.

Patrick Thiele

Roundup

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0