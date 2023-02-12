Our state Legislature should not advocate to change Montana's Constitution. I know it is 50 years old but the people who drafted it in 1972 were a diverse cross section of our state's finest and most conscientious citizens.

Those in the Legislature who wish to change it seem bent on language which would press the judicial branch (Montana Supreme Court) into their service rather than for the court to be in service of everyone in our state. These same legislators have been angry that the court had torpedoed some of their legislative work of past sessions...but this was only the court doing its job and adhering to the law and the Constitution.

I do not appreciate the power hungry legislators behind this movement and think that they should be voted out of office in the next election.

I urge everyone to be aware of legislators whom have this agenda and to write them and to admonish them to back off.

George Sorensen

Billings