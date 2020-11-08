Letter to the editor: Don't cut physicians' pay

COVID-19 is not just a health care crisis. Physicians and frontline providers are facing a financial crisis as well. As of Nov. 6, Yellowstone County had 105 new and 3,132 active cases of COVID-19. Both of Billings’ hospital systems are nearly at capacity for taking care of COVID patients and because of staff shortages, the healthy staff members have been taking on extra shifts. Contrary to what some might think, having the Intensive Care Units at capacity is not a lucrative business. While fighting the pandemic, hospitals do not have the capacity to conduct business as usual. Rural hospitals are stretched even more because they lack enough registered nurses and other providers.

During this stressful time, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is scheduled to shift how physicians are reimbursed for their services, effectively resulting in lower payments to doctors who treat patients covered by Medicare. With lower reimbursements, cash-strapped urban and rural hospitals will be forced to lay off staff at a time when access to healthcare is extremely important.