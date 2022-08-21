Letter to the editor: Don't let legislators decide what's right for women

Since Montana needs more teachers, nurses, doctors, skilled technicians and new businesses, it's odd that our Republican governor and attorney general want the Montana Supreme Court to reinterpret what the Montana Constitution says about the right to privacy. They want the court to say that this constitutional right doesn't really include the right for a woman to make her own decision about her own body and health. They would have state legislators decide that for her.

I can't imagine that removing a personal Constitutional right would encourage thousands of eager women and men to come to Montana to build their careers, create their homes, or invest in a new business to become happy taxpayers here. In fact, when the Indiana legislature recently passed an anti-abortion law, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, one of the state's largest employers, said this would hinder its recruitment of new employees, and when they expanded their facilities, it wouldn't be in Indiana.

Citizens tend not to like losing constitutional protections. When they actually have a chance to vote on whether abortion can be a legal, accessible, and necessary option, they support it, as they overwhelmingly did in Kansas. A poll in Montana found 56% of adults said that in "most or all cases" abortion should be legal; 38% said it should be illegal.

I don't know what the governor and attorney general are thinking as they try to get the Montana Supreme Court to take abortion protection out of our constitution. But they should think again.

Lorraine Collins

Billings