Letter to the editor: Don't let 'tyrants' define the language

I dispute the concept that the American republic and constitution is an "experiment" but that our 1775 revolution is a continuum in the defense and practice of the liberty and freedom proclaimed in Leviticus 25:10 inscribed on our Liberty Bell: "...proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants..."

Through the millennia the blessings of liberty have been constrained by tyrants and then needed to be re-established with great efforts by people.

We are again at that point, to exhort great efforts to maintain and preserve the blessings of liberty.

The suggestion that our republican government of law based in common and biblical terms is "experimental" is a derisive slight, suggestion from those that prefer and seek tyrannical oversight. In present they are World Economic Forum and fellow travelers, useful idiots of various descriptions. Since the 20th century League of Nations, United Nations, New World Order, Great Reset, now the Liberal World Order, all attempting to re-establish feudalistic tyranny.

Don't let "tyrants" define the language of public discussion.

Freedom is the answer.

Lark Chadwick

Thompson Falls