I'm appalled by the latest Moms for Liberty move to flag/mark children's books in the public library. Not only is it blatant censorship, it is a shameful attempt to drape their request in "Christian values."

It is a parent's right to raise their child in whatever vacuum they choose. It is not their right to make decisions for anyone else. If you do not want your child reading certain materials than it is incumbent on you to say NO to your child. If the child wants an explanation, then it is also up to you to give one to them.

If your child seeks enlightenment from other sources, aforementioned parent can do their own policing.

It is not the library's job to censor anyone. If you object to content, don't check the book out.

I would strongly suggest parents actually read the books that their kids are reading and get a healthy grasp on what it is that their kids are curious about.

Denise Bouschor

Laurel