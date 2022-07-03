Letter to the editor: Dover Park will be a benefit for generations

Billings has a marvelous opportunity on its doorstep. The John H. Dover Memorial Park is now 600 acres, with generous Yellowstone River frontage. Between 1992 and 2010, in a very careful manner, Jim and Ginny Sindelar gave 10 to 12 land parcels to Yellowstone River Parks Association. YRPA opened the park around 2015, with developed trails, bridges, restrooms, benches, etc., plus generous wildlife and photo-ops. Walk across the old steel highway bridge, moved from Beehive 25 years ago, which is now part of the trail system in the park.

The Sindelar Family Vision has made all of this all possible. YRPA now owns the entire 600-acre Sindelar Ranch, due to commitments from the family, willingness, considerations, reduced prices and long discussions. YRPA has some gifts and grants that are all part of that process.

An education center is now being built at the park entrance. YRPA owns, or manages, or has an interest in, 10 to 12 thriving local parks. It partners with other nonprofits, with schools and universities, and anybody believing in a Public Benefit. The association has generous donors and steady support.

No one can foresee what benefits the park will offer the next 10 to 20 generations, but as metro Billings grows, the park will be in the very center of this community dynamo.

Earl Guss

Billings

