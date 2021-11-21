Letter to the editor: Dover Ranch becoming natural park

In 1991, Yellowstone River Parks Association was chartered by the State of Montana as a nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation. Jim and Ginny Sindelar met with me before yearend. Between 1992 and 2009, Jim and Ginny donated 10 to 12 land parcels to YRPA forming what is now the 115-acre John H. Dover Memorial Park.

Five Mile Creek flows through JHDMP and it fronts the Yellowstone River. There are trails, kiosks, swinging bridges, benches, and a biffy at the public parking. Sunrises and sunsets, large views and small animals, birds, bugs, photo opportunities, fish, ticks and rattlesnakes all come together here. Ginny Sindelar and YRPA are right now adding the abutting 300-400 acres. This large acreage will be a natural area for public use, owned by YRPA and developed and maintained by us, with lots of help from Greater Billings.

Within a few years, JHDMP will be surrounded by Billings. For the new bypass bridge, YRPA "yammered" at the County Commissioners and MDOT until they agreed to provide a separate pedestrian walk/bike lane that connects both sides of the river. For his entire life, Jim Sindelar lived the vision that the Dover Ranch would remain natural. Ginny and her kids and grandkids are endorsing that vision.

Earl Guss

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0