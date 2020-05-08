Letter to the editor: Downing is the right choice for auditor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now, more than ever, we need qualified and hardworking leaders in state government. That’s why I, and many others who understand health care, support Troy Downing for Montana State Auditor. Quietly working behind the scenes, the Office of the State Auditor plays an essential role in regulating the securities industry and, importantly, ensuring that the health insurance industry follows laws, contains costs, and acts responsibly.

Due to the complicated nature of federal laws and funding related to the ACA, the position of state auditor requires a deep knowledge of health insurance regulation and pricing. As someone who studied value-based health care at Harvard and has a master’s degree in Public Health, I can say that Troy Downing is the one candidate for state auditor who has this rare skill and knowledge.

Downing’s acumen is the result of years of hard work and focused dedication. My experience with him is that there is no limit to the amount of time and effort he will put in to master an issue. Specifically, with respect to health care in Montana, while arguably he could be campaigning, instead I’ve observed him devote immeasurable time to advancing his understanding of the complex laws which regulate the healthcare industry, including measures to increase quality and patient satisfaction in healthcare and reduce per capita spending.