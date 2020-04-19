Letter to the editor: Downing understands

Troy Downing continues to serve his country in our times of need, whether it be through his past military service or producing much-needed hand sanitizer at his distillery in Bozeman. His willingness to roll up his sleeves and “get 'er done” attitude is exactly the kind of man he'll continue to be in the Auditors Office. With vast experience in a variety of industries, his knowledge far surpasses just insurance like his opponents. Troy understands business and Troy understands how bureaucratic red tape affects us all. That's why Troy Downing is the only candidate that's for the people of Montana and can beat the Democrat in November.