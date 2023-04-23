The Hub downtown was first to go, then slowly but surely many more would follow suit as the deterioration of our downtown evolved. Couldn’t we channel some tax dollars, a reserve to eradicate the stigma that the populated area of being an eyesore? This has caused such a scourge.

Our local government, City Council and those in a position of power are treating this as though it’s a bane of their existence that they turn a blind eye to. Ignoring and or pretending there's not a problem in the proximity of all that constitutes the borders of downtown is biased and hinges on idiocy. Businesses and restaurants have shuttered their doors as if they knew to batten down the hatches.

We have a responsibility to our community to open it wide open, make the area more vibrant and alive. A whole lot less than a ghost town, instead of the blight that presents itself. We haven’t even begun to scratch the surface. We need, no must have, a revitalization and restoration. It must not be delegated to the back burner. Billings looks so desolate. We must thrive to survive.

Jennie Bodine

Billings