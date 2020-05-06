Letter to the editor: Drive-in thanks Gazette

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to thank The Billings Gazette for the article about our drive-in movie theater's plight. Obviously, in hind sight, this article is what brought this problem to a resolution that may have never occurred without it.

We feel the article was accurate in stating the facts and appreciate your support of small business. We never intended for our drive-in theater to become a political football. Our simple goal was to provide safe entertainment for the community and ultimately feed our family. Our business is simple, it's just popcorn.

Thank you for your support, from the Cooke family.

Riley Cooke

Bridger

