Letter to the editor: Drop 'Brawl of the Wild'

To the media: Drop the "Brawl of the Wild" moniker used when referring to the Cat/Griz football game. This is something you, the media, created and people don't like it or use it, except the media.

As lifelong residents of Montana, we know countless alumni of both UM and MSU from multiple generations and they refer to this event as the Bobcat/Grizzly game or the Cat/Griz game and want the "Brawl of the Wild" reference to go away.

Additionally, the term "brawl" is a direct reference to violence and has no place in the world of collegiate sports. Do some research and ask other Montanans how they feel about this. It would be interesting to hear what they have to say.

Duane Loken, MSU Class of 1981

Trish Loken, UM Class of 1981

Billings

