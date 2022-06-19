Letter to the editor: Dump NRA

I grew up in a military family, a hunting family. But I am disgusted by the NRA's constant battle against any restriction on guns. The result of NRA lobbying is over 40,000 deaths and 100,000 injuries each year. The semi-automatic weapons ban worked to reduce deaths until the NRA got it lifted.

After Australia banned most guns in 1996 it’s had only one mass shooting. The NRA blames video games but Japan has the most game use and only 10 gun deaths a year. The NRA promotes good guys with guns but they save only a few hundred people each year while guns kill 40,000.

Even the police have proved to be cowards, incompetents and ineffective. Local gun promoters like Gary Marbut push guns on campus and only the state constitution has protected us from dorm rooms full of emotional young people, alcohol and guns. Marbut finally got his “guns in bars” bill passed last session which is his most insane accomplishment yet.

I know many NRA members who are otherwise good people but should not be members when the result is carnage among children. Please wash off the blood and tear up your NRA membership. Fewer guns are the only answer.

Barry Dutton

Missoula

