Letter to the editor: Dumping recyclables ruined a good thing

Congratulations to the people who can’t follow the rules. The recycle bin at the corner Albertsons store on Grand Avenue at Rehberg has been moved because when it was full people just left their recycling in the parking area to blow around and look like a garbage dump.

Is it any wonder that the people in charge said, enough? It seems your heart was in the right place to dispose of things properly, but where was your brain?

Now that the bin is gone, what are you going to do with what you had been dumping in there before? Will you make a trip to the recycle center or does that stuff now go into the garbage and fill up the landfill?

Now that it has been ruined for those of us who followed the rules, we are asking you to think about the consequences of your actions. Please start using your heads and do the right thing.

Dorothy Christ

Billings

