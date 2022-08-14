Letter to the editor: Economic ignorance

The divide that exists in every corner of America has made it difficult for many to see the truth in most issues. Inflation needs no definition and has hit us all. People, one person is not responsible for this money sucking event. You can blame every elected official to a point.

They have formed and allowed for the energy companies friendly price and tax environment. We should all question when world oil prices go up, as they did, why in America. We are supposedly energy independent and the world should have no affect on our prices. That you can blame on government and such companies trading on Wall Street.

With that said you will never hear oil companies complaining because in this present situation they had record profits. These unexplained profits caused our inflation. You would be hard pressed to give one example where prices aren’t affected by oil. Every product transported by car, truck, train, plane were raised in price because of oil prices. If this wasn’t so you wouldn’t see prices for gas go down in summer when typically it always go up because of demand. So, if you’re blaming an individual or a party, you’re showing an economic ignorance.

Keith Isaacson

Deer Lodge