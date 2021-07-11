Letter to the editor: Educate yourselves to Biden's lies

Dear Mr. Nelson, With all due respect, I am compelled to respond to your article in the Friday, July 2, Opinion page of the Billings Gazette. Specifically the Lie, Lie, Lie" remark. After reading your opinion piece and noticing the photograph of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., above your article, the only conclusion I could come to was that your remarks were directed at the Republican party and former President Trump. In the spirit of fair journalism, I would like to offer information found at website https;//thefederalist.com.
1. Biden claims the COVID vaccine was not around when he assumed office. Biden received both doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine before he was inaugurated.
2. Biden repeats the lie that rioters killed Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick, who died on Jan. 7 suffered two strokes and died of natural cause later at the hospital.
3. Biden brags that the COVID spending bill was a bipartisan effort. It was not. No Republicans voted for the bill.
4. Biden blames Trump for the border crisis. The incoming Biden administration was made fully aware of the consequences of undoing the effective policies that had fixed the previous crisis and driven illegal crossings down.
5. Biden claims the border is "under control." Most of the minors are being transferred from one government agency to another.
I urge everyone to continue to educate themselves as the mainstream media platforms are all biased one way or another. Education is vital.
Judy Stone
Billings