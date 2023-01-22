Letter to the editor: Education prospects could radically change

It is critical that those who support public education in Montana carefully monitor activities of the 2023 Legislature. With a super majority in place, a very real opportunity exists for some groups to radically change educational prospects for students in our state.

Organizations like Americans for Prosperity MT and others are encouraging laws that would stifle academic freedom and move educational dollars from public coffers to individuals. These groups are organized and well-funded with money from both in and out-of-state entities. Their pursuits are ideological in nature with little regard for interests other than their own. The superintendent of Public Instruction recently facilitated listening/information gathering meetings in communities around the state to establish legislative priorities stating that, “Education is a generational discussion with parents and grandparents.”

The importance of parents and grandparents cannot be denied. Unfortunately, there are many children in Montana without family support. The needs of these most vulnerable children are left unmet when no one speaks for them. Those who seek to advocate for the unheard must do so loudly and clearly if we genuinely want to “develop the full educational potential of each person,” as stated in the Montana state constitution.

Connie Gates

Helena