Letter to the editor: Effects of homeschooling on America

This morning I read on Twitter of homeschooling parents bemoaning the faddish right-wing concept of “wokeness” being seen increasingly within their educational resources. Granted, parents are legal guardians and must make choices in their children’s education, but in my opinion this narrow-minded approach is more for the comfort of parents rather than an actual educational benefit to their children. My mother taught rural Montana grade schools for 30 years, and I can only imagine what her thoughts on today’s homeschooling would be, of parents untrained in education, shielding their children from outside influences which they personally have ideological differences and prejudices toward.

Oliver Goldsmith (1728-1774), an Anglo-Irish novelist said “a boy will learn more true wisdom in a public school in one year, than in private education in five.” This eighteenth century observation must remain cogent in 2022, through serious contemplation.

And on a community level, what are the effects of society and the ideals of continuing and improvement of American democracy by the socially isolated child being homeschooled? Isn’t the student in captivity of such a system entirely the same as the captive animal who is unable to survive when reintroduced to the wilds? The ability to gain wisdom to correctly exercise a lifetime of free choice is greatly underdeveloped, in my opinion, with homeschooling.

The great Roman statesman Cicero (106 BC-36 BC) remarked “we have been born to associate with our fellow men, and to join in the community of the human race.”

Erwin Curry

Missoula