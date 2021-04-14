Letter to the editor: Eight tips for Gov. Gianforte

I would like to make suggestions regarding Gov. Gianforte and his challenges in obeying Montana laws and regulations:

First, warning signs should accompany our welcome signage to Montana. The warning should urge caution in approaching our governor and suggest six feet of separation and a mask be worn to avoid possible conflict.

Second, a stop and desist order should be issued in Helena, to avoid any citizen or wildlife placed in jeopardy when approached by the governor. A cautionary note should explain that the governor is sensitive to questions about health care, hunting and trapping, and computer proficiency. Reporters, wolves, and elk are a high risk population.

Third, the governor should return the get out-of-jail pass compliments of Gallatin county, his open hunting tag (date and time to be completed by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks), along with wolf 1155's skull and skin. The state will continue to pay for a taxidermist for the governor.

Fourth, the governor should be accompanied at all times by a Montana animal control officer since he has difficulty in recognizing elk and seeing a radio collar on a wolf. A visual examination and a lie detector test should be administered to confirm the details of any kill.