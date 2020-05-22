Letter to the editor: Elect Giuliano to represent HD 51

Elect Anne Giuliano, candidate for House District 51. I wish everyone could have the opportunity to meet and talk with Giuliano. She is a breath of fresh air. Yes, Giuliano is impressive with her medical degree, her business skills, her sincerity, and her pleasant demeanor. Since COVID-19, it seems suddenly clear to me: I am safer if my neighbor has health care. Giuliano is in favor of including more people in our health care system. The more people who have health care, the safer we all are.