Letter to the editor: Elect Giuliano to represent HD 51

Elect Anne Giuliano, candidate for House District 51. I wish everyone could have the opportunity to meet and talk with Giuliano. She is a breath of fresh air. Yes, Giuliano is impressive with her medical degree, her business skills, her sincerity, and her pleasant demeanor. Since COVID-19, it seems suddenly clear to me: I am safer if my neighbor has health care. Giuliano is in favor of including more people in our health care system. The more people who have health care, the safer we all are.
In hindsight, it would have been a good investment to have provided health care. This pandemic is killing a lot of people, costing us a lot of money and doing a lot of damage in many different ways. Women have been overlooked all too often as potential lawmakers. Giuliano is an excellent choice to address that deficiency. Elect Anne for House District 51. Check her schedule and maybe you could meet her — it would be fun.
Nancy Gammill
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!