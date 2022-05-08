Letter to the editor: Elect politicians who support women's rights

Who gets to be the the decider on what should happen to a woman who needs an abortion?

In Texas, a law already bans abortion as early as six weeks and allows anyone to sue clinics, doctors, nurses and people who drive a woman to get an abortion. And, a GOP lawmaker is attempting to make abortion punishable by the death penalty.

In Tennessee, a law introduced in March would permit a rapist’s family member to sue an abortion provider to stop a woman from terminating her pregnancy.

And in Missouri, a bill allows private citizens to sue anyone who helps a person leave the state in order to get an abortion and would deny abortions to victims of rape, incest or human trafficking. Another proposal makes it illegal to access medications used in abortion, in the process preventing use in treating ectopic pregnancies, where the fertilized egg is implanted outside the uterus. Untreated ectopic pregnancies often put the woman at high risk of death.

An early draft of Justice Alito’s opinion on the cases now before the Supreme Court is adamant that Roe vs. Wade was wrongly decided and has continued to be wrong over the ensuing years. His theory of constitutional law leads to his conclusion that the right to a woman’s privacy is not supported by the 14th Amendment, as are other rights, and that the right to abortion in particular must be regulated by legislation.

The problem is that the sole explanation for the disparate anger and disdain directed at Roe is that that right to abortion has been used by key factions within the Republican Party for years as a political strategy to achieve minority rule by the Right. On this issue, the arguments professed as law have nakedly partisan objectives.

If Roe is overturned, more people may see abortion in the wider context of poverty and inequality in health care. One can be pro-life but also highlight the way these beliefs are very clearly anti-woman. The effects could go far beyond the hot issue of abortion to even include the outlawing of birth control. Even now, as earlier stated, state laws currently in effect do not consider the possibility of a pregnancy dangerous, even life threatening, to the woman. This lack of understanding of the reality of pregnancies is extremely troubling.

It is clear that opponents of Roe do not care about woman’s health as they rescind her rights to make important healthcare decisions As we can see, the Republican legislatures are already limiting abortion in states across the country, including Montana. Twenty-four states, also including Montana are poised to enact even more draconian measures limiting access to abortion.

When Alito refers the issue to state legislatures to resolve this issue, it must be an open challenge to ensure those whom we elect support our beliefs. It therefore remains the duty of state legislators, governors and Congress to pass legislation that affirms this right. If you care about this, your participation is needed; help elect state and national politicians who will support the right to abortion and pressure them to rid us of anti-abortion legislation and enact laws to fully realize your concerns.

Carolyn Snively

Missoula

