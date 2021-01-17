Letter to the editor: Elected officials add to divide

I swear, I’m an Independent voter. I am a veteran. I want what is best for my country because I love my friends and family. These people all have different political views, vote differently, want and need in different ways. I still love them. As I write these words I know they will be read and interpreted in different ways, just like our elected officials have interpreted history, present day events, and the will of Americans in various lights. We are different, yet we are all Americans. Our Constitution was carefully constructed by patriots with differences, and they put those differences aside for all to be sheltered by the Constitution.

I see no one, I repeat, no one, who we have elected not adding to the divide. I see no one even trying to represent all those they claim to, or are sworn to. As a voter, we hold no allegiance or loyalty to an elected official. In our democracy it is to be the other way around. Those claiming to be a member of a party are marching to the divide and example located in Washington. Mr. Trump and those attacking our Capitol building are trying to selfishly control democracy in their favor without a thought of those who think, want, and need differently. Listen carefully to those who claim to represent you. In this case of impeachment, the Republicans are nothing but hypocrites. Someday the Democrats will be.