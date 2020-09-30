Letter to the editor: Election integrity thrives

Trump is sowing seeds of doubt, creating uncertainty about accuracy and validity of the results of the 2020 election. I resent his exhausting antics and tactics.

I’ve worked in the courthouses of 49 of Montana’s 56 counties. I’ve met most of the elected Clerks and many deputies and staff. I appreciate their work. I have every confidence in their ability and capacity. I’ve observed that they take elections seriously — none more seriously than 2020 — committed to delivering unassailable valid results with integrity.

I value those who work for us all and the collective good in our local municipalities, counties, state and nation, and I appreciate the U.S. Postal Service — all services provided by my fellow citizens.

Some deride and attack government, the legitimate role of government in providing utility services. A few detractors aspire to be elected into and work in government, overtly disingenuous. “Drain the swamp!” and bend the money flow into their own and their family and friend’s pockets?

Make a plan and vote. Read the instructions and your ballot before voting. Execute the ballot carefully. Review it. Re-review the instructions.

Vote. Return it to our trustworthy fellow Montana stewards of this most precious right.