Letter to the editor: Election not over yet

One of the reasons I went to law school where I did was that I knew I would have Anthony Kennedy as my con law professor. Kennedy was the con law professor for the evening division. He was my con law professor from 1985 to 1986. I was able to serve extra active duty at Letterman Army Medical Center almost any time I wanted to. I retired from the reserves with over 6,000 points because of that. Limbaugh was on one radio station KFBK and wrote a number of op-ed pieces for the Sacramento Union newspaper.

Kennedy gave interesting insights as to how the federal appellate system works. The circuit court justices have around four or five law clerks and the Supreme Court justices have more, I believe about eight or 10. Roberts would have the most because he is the chief justice. Kennedy told us that there tends to be leaks either intentional or unintentional from the clerks. These clerks are each chosen by the individual justices personally. Most of the clerks are graduates of well-known law schools and have the same political beliefs as the justices they work for. That is why President Trump is still confident that he will prevail. There is much going on behind the scenes here. Remember in about four or five states there were Trump electors sworn in in states that Biden supposedly won. I believe this whole thing will not be over until about Jan. 5, 2021.