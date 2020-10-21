Letter to the editor: Election offers high stakes

We have some high stakes election contests this year. It’s time to consider what kind of Montana we want. I want an economically healthy Montana where people can acquire the education and skills needed for gainful employment, and afford food, housing and basic health care. When some of those personal resources are lacking, we see addiction, suicide, and other dysfunctional behaviors, any of which can ruin a family and a drain our economy.

As the largest city in the state, Billings is home to a medical community that employs more than 13,000 people and provides significant economic stability. Currently our hospitals are running at capacity with COVID-19 patients, exhausting the doctors and nurses tasked with care. Yet Gianforte continues to endorse “herd immunity.” Will that help hospitals? Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale have worked to demolish the Affordable Care Act. How many Montanans will lose their insurance? They haven’t been too keen on Medicaid expansion either. How will rural hospitals keep running?

All three of these candidates continue to make appearances without masks. How are they supporting established public health guidelines to contain the pandemic? Concurrently we’re seeing an epidemic of substance abuse and calls for mental health help. Will that assistance be on the chopping block by the candidates who want to slash budgets?