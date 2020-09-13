Letter to the editor: Election offices work with diligence, integrity

My wife and I have worked in the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office in the past as temps when extra workers were needed. We have also worked as election judges in a number of primary and general elections. Prior to all elections we were provided training to ensure we were familiar with election rules and laws. Our experience working in the elections office and at the voting polls was that folks in the election office and election judges all worked very hard to ensure that all eligible and registered voters were able to vote. We also learned there are a number of checks and balances in the voting process to ensure people did not vote twice, all ballots were accounted for, the voting process is indeed secret, recording and counting voted ballots is accurate and mail in ballots are safe and secure.