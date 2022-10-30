Letter to the editor: Election officials maintain integrity, not district court judges

Regarding Judge Michael Moses' ruling (13th District Court) that three new election laws enacted by our Legislature are unconstitutional, I believe he is wrong. I agree with Fergus County’s election administrator Janel Tucek’s concern that having election-day registration puts a bind on election officials trying to simultaneously run the election.

Obviously Judge Moses feels it’s more important that every vote counts, instead of every legal vote counts. But I’m sure Ms. Tucek and her staff will make every effort to ensure that all votes counted are legal. She shows the same concern about using student IDs as a voter ID by stating they must also bring additional proof of Montana residency. Judge Moses overruled that law too.

I would think Judge Moses would want to ensure the honesty and integrity of our elections, and would listen to election administrators, instead of those who do not care enough about their vote to ensure they are properly registered prior to election day. Janel Tucek is one of over 3,100 election administrators nationwide that we depend upon to maintain the honesty and integrity of our elections, not District Court Judges.

Andy Johnson

Butte